The Sky’s the Limit for Daring Hospice Fundraisers
The Hospice - which supports patients and families affected by incurable illness, or the death of a loved one – has a number of places available for those brave enough to take the plunge on 14 August, over Shotton Airfield.
The dive will be from heights of up to 10,000 feet. Each charity skydiver will be accompanied by a qualified instructor, who will be attached to them via a harness throughout the descent, which should last approximately around five minutes.
As well as taking part in an unforgettable experience, participants will be raising money for Alice House. Each skydiver has a £450 sponsorship target, with £75 of that being paid upfront to secure a place.
The Hospice will provide online sponsorship pages, as well as paper forms.
The Hospice has held a number of skydiving challenges in the past, which have proved very successful, with the 2024 event raising over £25,000.
Alice House Hospice’s Chair of Trustees, Ray Priestman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Nicky Haggan have both previously taken part.
Nicky said, “As someone who has worked at Alice House for over twenty years, I have taken part in my fair share of fundraisers, but nothing compares to the skydive I took part in last year. In addition to raising money for our services, a massive part of the challenge for me was to overcome my fear of heights and I wanted to set an example for others too – from start to finish it was totally breath-taking.
“It was also one of our biggest fundraising successes of recent years. I hope that people will take advantage of the opportunity to take part in such an exciting experience and most importantly, generate vital funding for a very special local cause.”
To book your place, or find out more, you can visit: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/charity-skydive-2024/
or contact the hospice’s Community Fundraiser, Janice Forbes on [email protected] / 01429 855536.
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs over more than £3.5m to fund these services for one year. The hospice receives just under 21% of this in government funding, leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every single day.
