Therapy dog Frank brings joy to residents at Redcar and Cleveland care home

St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, part of HC-One, was delighted to welcome Wag & Company and their wonderful therapy dog, Frank, into the home for a visit. The visit brought smiles, laughter, and plenty of affection as residents enjoyed spending time with their four-legged guest.

Frank received a warm welcome from everyone, with residents giving him lots of fuss and attention. He was taken around the home so that each resident had the opportunity to meet him, including those who preferred to enjoy the visit from the comfort of their own rooms.

One resident, Derek Cadman, was particularly taken with Frank and enjoyed walking him around the room on his lead. Another resident, Mavis Richards, admired Frank, commenting on what a beautiful dog he is.

Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, Paul Wild, shared:

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home with therapy dog, Frank from Wag & Company

“Frank is such a brilliant dog and so well behaved. It really is wonderful to see our residents so happy with the activities we provide, and visits like this are always so appreciated.”

Residents Derek Cadman, Angela Castle, Sue Bumiston, Elyse Crane, and Margaret Beazley all thoroughly enjoyed meeting Frank and expressed how much the visit brightened their day.

At St Peter’s Court Care Home, enriching activities such as this are an important part of daily life, helping to promote wellbeing, companionship, and joy among residents. The home looks forward to welcoming Wag & Co and Frank back again in the future.