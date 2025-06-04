Tributes paid to Park Drive great

Tributes have been paid to one of Hartlepool’s best ever cricketers and all-round sportsman.

Eric Clarke, who captained the Park Drive side to huge success in the late 70s and played for Durham, has passed away at the age of 83.

Former players have heaped praise on the popular skipper who led the 1st team to the North Yorkshire & South Durham (NYSD) A Division Championship in 1978 and the Kerridge Cup the following year.

Mike Gough, Committee Member and Junior President at Park Drive played with Eric for several years.

Mike said: “Eric Clarke was an exceptional cricketer and brilliant all-round sportsman. He was a great captain of the 1st team during one of its most successful periods and was well liked, always putting others before himself.

“Not only was Eric a class cricketer, but he was a very good footballer and excelled at billiards and golf.”

He is also a former captain of Hartlepool Golf Club.

Hartlepool Cricket Club chair Alan Jackson said: “Eric was a fantastic all-round sportsman but his love for cricket shone through. He was a brilliant right-hand batsman and excellent medium pace bowler and captained some wonderful players.

Eric Clarke (Captain) is pictured (fourth from left, front row) in the winning 1979 Kerridge Cup final side. Also pictured (back row, from left) are Johnny Johnston, Phil Prosser, Alastair Rae, David Olaman, Mike Gough, Geoff Jewson. Front row (from left) are Brian Lamb, Jeff Lamb, Ken Gardner, Eric Clarke, Peter Kippax, John Gough.

“His association with Park Drive goes back almost 60 years and as a former committee member, he has helped the club in lots of ways. He was a great character and will be missed. On behalf of the club, our deepest condolences are with the Clarke family at this sad time.”

Eric’s wife Pat, who was also involved at Park Drive for many years, died in 2019. Eric leaves three daughters – Lisa, Tracy and Gayle – and three grandchildren – Katey, Harry and Mollie. He’s also father-in-law of Ken and Chel.

Eric’s grandson Harry Griffin (17) is also proving to be a fine cricketer, playing for the Juniors and is one of the 2nd team’s strike bowlers.

Speaking on behalf of the Clarke family, Lisa Clarke said: “Park Drive has always been a huge part of our lives. We effectively grew up there with Dad playing cricket for many years and Mam doing the cricketers’ teas.

“It was one big family where we made lots of lifelong friends.

“Dad was really committed to his sport, especially cricket. We once went on a family holiday, but Dad joined us two days later as the 1st team were playing in the Kerridge Cup final – which they won.

“Dad was brutally honest; he was hard-working and was always there for us when we needed him. We’ll all miss him immensely.”

Eric Clarke’s funeral will take place on Monday, June 16 at 1pm at Stranton Crematorium followed by a wake at Park Drive.

