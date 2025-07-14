West Park pupils show flair for art

Pupils at a Hartlepool primary school have demonstrated their artistic talent and displayed their work at a special exhibition.

Art club members at West Park Primary School spent several weeks under the supervision of West Park Higher Level Teaching Assistant (HLTA) Hayley Tootill before unveiling their work in the exhibition called ‘Aspire Inspire’ at High Tunstall College of Science.

Hayley Tootill said: “The quality of work in the exhibition was outstanding and I am so proud of our Art Club members.

“Children created artwork based on what inspiration means to them. They have all uniquely created their own artwork showcasing this theme.

Penny and Deon are pictured with their artwork

“The Art Club provides a platform for pupils to express themselves beyond the school curriculum and gives them the freedom to demonstrate their creativity.

“We also worked together with our neighbouring secondary school – High Tunstall – where we staged the exhibition in their fantastic facilities.”

Parents and family members were invited to the exhibition which also included a performance from the West Park School Choir.

Louise Sheffield, Headteacher of West Park Primary School, commented: “The standard of artwork produced by our children was exceptional and we had a brilliant turnout from parents and family members.

Mila is pictured with her artwork

“It was also great to work collaboratively with High Tunstall College of Science and benefit from their wealth of artistic knowledge and experience.”

West Park is one of ten schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “The project and exhibition provided an opportunity for pupils to express their thoughts about inspiration through art and the standard of work was exceptional.”

The other primary schools within Ad Astra are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View in Hartlepool, Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton-on-Tees, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Deaf Hill and Kelloe in Durham.