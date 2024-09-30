Your NRG Donates £500 to RDA Unicorn Centre as Part of ‘Giving Back’ Initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your NRG, a community-focused fuel distributor based in Hartlepool, has announced the latest winner of its ‘Giving Back’ initiative, the RDA Unicorn Centre, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of disabled adults and children through equine therapy. As part of this initiative, Your NRG has donated £500 to the centre to support its vital services.

The RDA Unicorn Centre was selected from a shortlist of nominated causes in the North East following a public vote involving Your NRG’s customers. The centre offers life-changing equine therapy and riding lessons that improve the physical and mental well-being of people with disabilities.

Gordon Wallis, a representative of Your NRG, visited the RDA Unicorn Centre to present the donation to the team. He commented:

“At Your NRG, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve. The work that the RDA Unicorn Centre does is truly inspiring, and we are proud to support them. Their efforts enrich the lives of people with disabilities, and we’re excited to be a part of their journey.”

Gordon Wallis with the cheque for RDA

Support from the Community

The ‘Giving Back’ initiative, launched by Your NRG to engage with local communities, invites customers to nominate deserving local causes for donations. The shortlisted organisations for the North East included:

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy

Andy’s Man Club

Willow Burn Hospice

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice

Barnabas Safe & Sound

Red Row Raptors FC

Cresswell Pele Tower Project

RDA Unicorn Centre

Following a public vote, the RDA Unicorn Centre emerged as the winner. The £500 donation will go toward supporting their ongoing services, which include equine therapy, community outreach with therapy pony Acer, and their unique ‘Tea with a Pony’ sessions for individuals living with dementia and their families.

Gordon wallis stood with RDA

Jackie Rubin, Trustee at the RDA Unicorn Centre, expressed her gratitude for the donation:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised by Your NRG and their customers. The continued support we receive enables us to transform the lives of disabled adults and children through our equine therapy programmes. This generous donation will help us expand our services and continue making a positive impact on the community.”

Communications Manager for Your NRG, Gordon Wallis, added: “We are proud to support the RDA Unicorn Centre as part of our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve. Their inspiring work enriching lives fuels our passion for making a positive impact in our local communities.”

This donation follows Your NRG’s recent community-focused charity work. Earlier this year, as part of the ‘Project Giving Back’ initiative in Bedfordshire, the company donated £500 to Medical Detection Dogs after they won the public vote.

About RDA Unicorn Centre

The RDA Unicorn Centre, one of the largest purpose-built RDA centres in the UK, provides equine therapy, riding lessons, and community-based services to people with disabilities. Their therapy programmes offer participants the opportunity to improve physical health, mental well-being, and overall confidence. The centre also runs a supported volunteer programme, giving individuals a chance to engage with the community while benefiting from social inclusion and physical activity.