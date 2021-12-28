Gamers invited to kick off 2022 with FIFA competition at Hartlepool's state of the art VR centre
Gamers are being invited to kickstart the new year by taking part in a fun football competition at Hartlepool’s new virtual reality centre.
NEVRlabs, in Park Road, which raises funds for Alice House Hospice is hosting a public FIFA tournament in January.
It is in association with town business Orangebox Training Solutions and Hartlepool United Football Club, whose players recently paid a visit to the gaming hub.
The tournament on Saturday, January 29, starts at 10am and there are some great prizes up for grabs.
The winner will receive free private hire of NEVRlabs for ten people for one hour, a trophy plus and bonus prizes.
Second place will receive free private hire of two VR stations and the Driving Sims for four people for an hour, and third place wins two hours free in the Esports Room for two.
Each player will also be entered into a free prize draw.
It is £10 per person to play and registration is open now at www.nevrlabs.co.uk/whats-on/fifa-tournament/.