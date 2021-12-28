Gamers invited to kick off 2022 with FIFA competition at Hartlepool's state of the art VR centre

NEVRlabs, in Park Road, which raises funds for Alice House Hospice is hosting a public FIFA tournament in January.

It is in association with town business Orangebox Training Solutions and Hartlepool United Football Club, whose players recently paid a visit to the gaming hub.

The tournament on Saturday, January 29, starts at 10am and there are some great prizes up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United players during their recent visit to NEVRlabs.

The winner will receive free private hire of NEVRlabs for ten people for one hour, a trophy plus and bonus prizes.

Second place will receive free private hire of two VR stations and the Driving Sims for four people for an hour, and third place wins two hours free in the Esports Room for two.

Each player will also be entered into a free prize draw.

It is £10 per person to play and registration is open now at www.nevrlabs.co.uk/whats-on/fifa-tournament/.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.