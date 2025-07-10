Lilli at the prom.placeholder image
10 fantastic photos from Hartlepool Catcote Academy's 2025 prom night

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Jul 2025, 21:02 BST
Hartlepool's 2025 prom season came to a close with Catcote Academy’s big night.

Keep logging back as we will be shortly adding more photos from Thursday’s celebrations.

Casper the retriever in his best tux.

1. Dog's life

Casper the retriever in his best tux. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Logan Nichols arrives in style in a Bentley.

2. Bentley boy

Logan Nichols arrives in style in a Bentley. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Abbie is pretty in pink.

3. All dressed up

Abbie is pretty in pink. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Leona at the Catcote Academy prom.

4. Prom night

Leona at the Catcote Academy prom. Photo: Other 3rd Party

