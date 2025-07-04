Thanks to everyone who sent us pictures from Manor Community Academy's 2025 prom night.placeholder image
Thanks to everyone who sent us pictures from Manor Community Academy's 2025 prom night.

25 class pictures as Year 11 leavers at Hartlepool's Manor Community Academy enjoy their prom at Wynyard Hall

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 13:42 BST
Year 11 leavers from Manor Community Academy were the latest Hartlepool pupils to enjoy their school prom.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to send us their photos from both before and at the event at Wynyard Hall.

Keep logging back too as we will publish more of your pictures later on Friday afternoon.

Thanks to Sarah Atkinson for this photo.

1. Ready to party

Thanks to Sarah Atkinson for this photo. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Thanks to Kellyann Marie Mason for this picture.

2. Memorable night

Thanks to Kellyann Marie Mason for this picture. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Taylor Bainbridge and Hanna Bage prepare to party.

3. Prom night

Taylor Bainbridge and Hanna Bage prepare to party. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Lindsay Murphy kindly sent us this photo.

4. Flower power

Lindsay Murphy kindly sent us this photo. Photo: Other 3rd Party

