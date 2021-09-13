BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham to deliver Hartlepool school's annual lecture during visit
TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham is due to speak to students when he visits a Hartlepool secondary school this week.
The passionate wildlife expert, author and conservationist will be at High Tunstall College of Science on Thursday, September 16.
He will give the college’s fifth annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) lecture and the first in the college’s new multi-million school building.
Chris, best-known for presenting the BBC’s Springwatch and Autumnwatch nature programmes, will speak about his work in ecology and television.
He will also tour the college, meet small groups of students for interviews and judge High Tunstall’s Summer Holiday School habitats competition.
Chris had been due to formally open the new building and give the lecture last March just as the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Previous high profile STEM lecture speakers at High Tunstall have included Helen Sharman the first British astronaut, renowned professor Lord Robert Winston and Dave Coplin, the Chief Envisioning Officer for Microsoft UK.