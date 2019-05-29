Britain’s Got Talent headteacher thanks Hartlepool for support and pleads ‘keep voting for us’

Britain’s Got Talent headteacher David McPartlin has told of his elation after winning a place in the show’s grand final with his joyful schoolchildren.

Hartlepool born and bred David, 40, told the Mail of his pride after his school Flakeleet Primary in Lancashire got through Monday night’s live semi-final.

They won over the judges with their colourful and energetic song and dance routine to Bonnie Tyler’s song Holding Out For A Hero with David dressed as Superman.

David said he has received lots of support from friends in Hartlepool where his family still live.

And he is appealing for the town to vote for them in Sunday’s final.

David said: “I’m so proud of the kids. None of us thought we would ever get this far.

The new Head of Flakefleet School in Fleetwood Dave McPartlin.

“To be in the final is just an incredible feeling.”

They won their place in the final after finishing in the top three and winning a judges’ vote.

David, who went to English Martyrs School, added: “I think people like that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

“It is kids being kids and having fun.

David Walliams during a visit to Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood

“I have had absolutely loads of messages of support including people I went to school with which is nice to have.

“It will always be the place where I grew up and am very fond of.

“I was a Hartlepool United season ticket holder growing up and I’m a big fan of Verrills fish and chip shop.”

David, who left the town around 10 years ago to pursue his teaching career, returns regularly to Hartlepool to see his family including parents Stephen and Catherine, brother Andrew and grandmother Doreen Ritchie.

It was Doreen who inspired David and Flakefleet Primary to release the song Light Up last Christmas with all proceeds from sales going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

David and the Britain’s Got Talent schoolchildren – all 52 of them – have already begin practising for Sunday’s final performance.

He is remaining tight-lipped about what it will be but he did say: “It is going to have a bit of a different feel we hope.

“I’m over the moon with the support we have got in Hartlepool and if people are able to keep voting for us in the final it would be much appreciated.”