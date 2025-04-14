Children show flair for art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at a Hartlepool primary school have demonstrated their flair for art during a special project which has also raised funds for the school.

West View Primary School in Davison Drive recently became an Arts Award Centre – an initiative run by Trinity College London – to inspire young people to develop their art and leadership talents.

As part of the programme, children have the opportunity to gain art qualifications at a number of levels.

Michelle Crawford, a Year 3 teacher at West View and the school’s Arts Award Adviser, said: “Art is an important part of the school curriculum and initiatives like this help our children grow their art skills.

There was a big turnout for the art exhibition

“Some children visited the beach to create the theme for their individual pieces of art whilst others focussed on photography. Children also study the work of a well-known artist as part of the first stage of the qualification.

“Year 3 (7/8-year-olds) and Year 4 (8/9-year-olds) participated in the initiative and produced amazing artwork which recently went on display in our school gallery.

“Parents/carers were invited to view and purchase their child’s framed artwork with some of the proceeds being used to support the school. We had a fantastic turnout, and everyone was really impressed with the quality of work on display.”

Mrs Crawford added that the school has art ambassadors in each class.

West View Primary School pupils are pictured at the art exhibition

West View teamed up with an organisation called Images which work throughout the UK promoting art in schools.

Duncan Robinson of Images said: “It’s been a joy to work with West View Primary School and see the incredible creativity of the children come to life.

“At Images we’re passionate about giving young people a professional platform to shine – seeing their framed work displayed in a gallery setting not only builds confidence but also fosters a real sense of pride within the school and wider community.”

West View Primary School is one of ten primary schools across Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

The other Ad Astra Academy Trust schools are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West Park in Hartlepool, Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton-on-Tees, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Deaf Hill and Kelloe in County Durham.