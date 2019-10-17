College staff from Sunderland and Hartlepool win glittering prizes for their dedication
The outstanding contributions of employees across Hartlepool Sixth Form and Sunderland College were recognised in the Evolve Awards.
The Above and Beyond award was won by Linda Wilkinson, front of house administrator; Joanne Roulstone, head of teaching, learning and assessment, and the hospitality, tourism and engagement team won the All-star Values award; James Donkin, course tutor of science at Hartlepool, the Bright Spark award; Brenda Robson, director of quality, teaching, learning and assessment, Leader of the Year; Lauren Robinson, lecturer in performance, Teacher of the Year; Fernando Mora, head of IT, Unsung Hero award; and The Principal’s Award was won by Jean Herron, a cleaner at Sunderland.
Ellen Thinnesen, Principal and Chief Executive at Sunderland College, said: “Well done to each and every person that took the time to nominate their colleagues and a special thank you to each of our fantastic winners for their ongoing dedication and commitment.”
Hartlepool Sixth Form merged with Sunderland College in September 2017 and along with Northumberland College to form part of the wider college group, Education Partnership North East.
Hartlepool Sixth Form is the only dedicated sixth form in Hartlepool.