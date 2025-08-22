A former college worker has lost a legal battle after claiming he lost his job for whistleblowing about E.coli being kept in a science lab fridge.

Peter Musgrove was made redundant as a joinery and maintenance technician from Hartlepool College of Further Education in the summer of 2023.

He took his grievance to an employment tribunal, claiming unfair treatment and unfair dismissal after raising concerns about a strain of E.Coli being stored in a science laboratory fridge, without any bio hazard warning, that was readily accessible including to non science students.

He learned of it only after he was asked to fit a lock to the fridge in January 2023 and registered his feelings on an internal college communications system saying he was “not happy”.

It transpired that the particular strain of E.coli in the fridge posed no risk to human or animal health.

The judgement of the employment tribunal held in Middlesbrough accepted Mr Musgrove had “a reasonable belief that his health and safety had been endangered”.

He was also a carer for his elderly parents at the time.

Mr Musgrove’s representative argued that managers had “deliberately singled him out for adverse treatment” and added that a redundancy process was a “sham”.

Yet the panel rejected that, saying there was “simply no evidence”.

Instead, the tribunal heard evidence that there had been a growing dissatisfaction about Mr Musgrove’s “somewhat curmudgeonly approach” to routine job requests.

Three particular incidents were investigated leading to a disciplinary process and him being issued with a written warning.

The college said Mr Musgrove’s dismissal was part of compulsory redundancies needed to save money and that his job had become surplus to requirements.

The tribunal panel noted the incident with the fridge was five months before the college started a wider redundancy process and eight months before his eventual dismissal.

Their ruling stated: “We are in no doubt that the respondent had a legitimate need to save costs and reduce its headcount.”

The panel accepted Mr Musgrove had suffered detriment by being made subject to disciplinary action.

They said, however, it was not because he had raised a concern about E. coli in a laboratory fridge but because of his behaviour towards other staff and general “uncooperative attitude”.

The tribunal unanimously dismissed Mr Musgrave’s complaints.