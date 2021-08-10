Hartlepool A-level students inspired to follow careers in healthcare and medicine after pandemic

English Martyrs students receive their A-level results.

There was joy and excitement as students from the college in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, found out they had secured the A-level grades they needed on Tuesday.

Head girl Anjalee Dhaliwal, 18, from Hartlepool, achieved three A* grades and an A.

She will study medicine at Liverpool and hopes one day to be a surgeon.

“I always wanted to go into medicine but through the pandemic I have realised it is now my calling,” said Anjalee.

Jakiah Khan, 18, who will also study medicine at York after getting two A*s and an A, said: “It’s been very stressful, but it has been worth it. I’ve always wanted to go into medicine and the pandemic has highlighted the need for more doctors and health care professionals.”

Jack Davey, 18, got an A* and two Bs, despite the challenges of studying at home with four siblings.

He will study pharmacy at Brighton.

Ellis Cairns, 18, is on track to achieve his goal of becoming a paramedic after starting work with Stockton-based company Cipher Medical.

And Marley Jo Wood, 18, is to follow her dream of a career in mental health nursing.

Rose Allen, 18, who has starred in six school musicals, has secured a place at the Leeds Conservatoire to study Musical Theatre after achieving two As and a B.

She said: “I think it’s the pick-me-up we all needed after the challenges of the last 18 months. It’s been tough, but the school has been so supportive.”

Luke Stokle, 18, is off to prestigious Cambridge University to study modern and medieval languages after getting three A* grades and an A.

“It’s been an unprecedented situation and I’m delighted to secure the grades I needed,” he said.

Head boy Max Strelitz, 18, got two A* and two As and will study engineering at Durham.

He said: “Students have put the hard work in and achieved the results they deserve – I think everyone deserves a pat on the back.”

Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students."

