Fabulous film sets and fine art are among items made by talented Hartlepool students which have gone on show to the public.

Work by over 150 graduating and current Northern School of Art students can be see in the Made By end of year spectacle.

Visitors can experience a huge array of works including film and stage sets, costumes for stage and screen productions, wallpapers and prints, graphic design, artworks, photographs, fashion, films and illustrations at the college’s Church Street campus.

Pat Chapman, The Northern School of Art’s Vice Principal, said: “The degree show is a true celebration of all the hard work by all of our talented students. It really is a spectacular exhibition and we would invite everyone to come and see it.”

The exhibition features work from 13 degree programmes, unveiling new names to watch out for in the creative sector.

Acting students are also showcasing show reels and photography of their sell-out productions throughout the year.

Family and friends at the Made By degree show preview event.

A packed preview evening held for friends, families and creative organisations took place on Thursday, June 6, and included an awards ceremony recognising academic and creative excellence.

Andrea Genovart Llanos, 20, who moved from Tenerife to Hartlepool to take up her studies, was named BA (Hons) Textiles & Surface Design Student of the Year.

Her work focuses on the ocean and effect of climate change on coral. Her textile pieces feature vivid, fluorescent colours.

Andrea said: “It is such a great feeling knowing that someone appreciates my work.”

Ami Scott with some of her work

She is planning a trip home to visit her family now her degree is finished and spoke highly of Hartlepool.

“It reminds me of where I live in Tenerife as it’s small, familiar and everyone will always help you,” said Andrea.

“The people of Hartlepool are lovely and so is the place.”

And 25-year-old textiles and surface design student Ami Scott, from South Shields, picked up three awards despite previously struggling to leave the house describing herself as a ‘borderline agoraphobic’.

Andrea Genovart Llanos receives her award for Textiles and Surface Design Student of the Year 2019

She prospered at the college and won the The Northern School of Art Progression Award, the Gary Pearson Textiles Award for breaking boundaries and the Tees Valley Arts Endeavour Award.

Made By is open now until Saturday, June 15.

