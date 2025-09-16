A Hartlepool-based school trust has welcomed 40 new staff during a special event.

Ad Astra Academy Trust, which runs four Hartlepool primary schools, is one of the area’s biggest employers with 525 members of staff.

The event was held at the town’s Queens Meadow Business Park for staff who have joined in the last year.

Speaking to staff at the event, Andy Brown, the trust’s chief executive, said: “You are part of a large organisation and it is important that you get to know others working across the trust.”

Andy Brown, centre left, is pictured with Ad Astra Academy Trust’s new starters.

He emphasised that “working together for children” is one of the trust’s key values and added: “We are all in this for the children.

“We want all of our pupils to succeed but we can only do that if we look after our staff and ensure that they have a healthy work/life balance.”

Mr Brown went on to highlight that supporting staff is a strength of the trust and added: “One of the benefits of working in a large trust is that you will never be isolated.

"There is always someone to support you and we all help each other.”

Megan Brown started at Brougham Primary School earlier this month as a Year 2 teacher.

Megan said: “I qualified in July 2024 and was working as a supply teacher at Brougham. Having attended neighbouring Dyke House School, I am very familiar with Brougham.

“I love the culture within the school; there is great support from staff, and everyone has been very welcoming.”

Harry Ashley has also just started at Brougham as a Year 6 teacher after studying sports science at university and completing a one-year teacher training programme.

Harry commented: “I know the school really well and I am very excited to begin my teaching journey at Brougham.

“I am really looking forward to supporting the children and helping them become the best they can be.”

Claire Howe, who has a primary teacher degree, started as a teaching assistant at West View Primary School last November.

Claire said: “I’ve been a teaching assistant for the last 18 years but jumped at the opportunity at West View when it came along.

“I know a lot of people whose children have gone to West View and everyone speaks highly about the school. It is a fantastic school.”