Brenda McLeish has helped to transform lives through learning through over 20 years of experience in education.

She is currently the chief executive officer of Learning Curve Group which she has led to become one of the largest training providers in the country.

Since joining the business, based in Spennymoor, County Durham, in 2008 she has seen the business grow from 40 staff to over 800, and provide training to over 200,000 learners a year.

Brenda McLeish has been awarded an OBE.

She also goes above and beyond to promote positive change for the industry and fundraise for many charities.

Her passion for supporting young people to fulfil their potential by making high quality training accessible to all has been firmly rooted in the values of the business and her ‘Purple People’ who work for Learning Curve Group.

Brenda said: “I feel honoured and humbled to be recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

"I have always believed that through education, anything is possible.

"I will continue to ensure that we give people across the country the opportunities to gain new skills and fulfil their potential."

She has used her knowledge of education funding to make sure people who need the most help, including young people, can access education regardless of their ability or background.

Learning Curve’s internal apprenticeship academy also helps learners who are unemployed through nationwide pathways into employment programmes.

Despite the pandemic, by the end of 2020 the business achieved its five year mission of transforming over one million lives through learning.

2021 was one of Learning Curve’s most successful years yet with the acquisition of a Liverpool based training provider and also the Motivational Preparation College for Training, making Learning Curve the second largest military training provider after the Ministry of Defence.

And Learning Curve Group is on track to become the training provider of choice by 2025 and expand their employee count to over 1,500 across the country.

Brenda added: “Learning Curve Group will continue to transform lives through learning across the country.

"I would like to thank the hard work and dedication of the Purple People at Learning Curve Group who have helped make this happen.”

