Hartlepool college leads successful £300,000 Government funding bid to help deliver world-class higher education

Hartlepool College of Further Education and (right) Assistant Principal for Curriculum Shaun Hope.

The college led the bid to the College Collaboration Fund (CCF) on behalf of itself and Newcastle College, East Durham College and Bishop Auckland College.

The funding will be directed at further improving the quality of their teaching, learning and assessment across all curriculum areas to give students an even better springboard to successful careers.

All colleges involved will work together to help each other improve and develop, including sharing examples of best practice.

Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Hartlepool College of Further Education is one of only 18 colleges that successfully applied to this year’s fund.

Assistant Principal for Curriculum Shaun Hope said: “The number one priority for our college and others is always to have the highest quality of teaching, learning and assessment and this particular funding gives us the resources to further improve those and continually strive to offer the best to our students.

"By collaboratively working with colleagues from the three different colleges spread over the North East it shows we all have the same ambition.

"Our mission statement is ‘transforming students lives’.”

The bid had to be made by a college that is rated either good or outstanding.

Mr Hope said Hartlepool College, in Stockton Street, already works closely with the other three partner colleges as well as others across the North East.

He added: “This is a great example of how we come together and join forces so we can all benefit.”

MP Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, wrote to Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer confirming the college’s successful application.

Ms Keegan said: “World-class further education is essential if we are to meet England’s skills needs and ensure that everyone is empowered to succeed.

"The CCF enables colleges to collaborate, share good practice and benefit from sector expertise to address common quality improvement priorities.

"Lead colleges will bring their know-how and expertise to the individual CCF projects.

"At the same time, we expect that successful partnerships will strengthen the self-improvement capacity of the college sector as a whole.”