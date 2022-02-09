High Tunstall College of Science is opening up its pool to adult swimmers again from Thursday night (February 10), making it only the second facility of its kind in the town.

Slots quickly started filling up within days of being opened up online.

The college, in Elwick Road, completed a refurbishment of the swimming pool in 2020, with a new floor lining complete with the High Tunstall badge.

Ben Holden and Alan Tebbett by High Tunstall's swimming pool which has been opened up to adult swimmers in the town.

It is one of the community facilities operated by Tunstall Active, which also runs High Tunstall’s new 3G pitch, multi-use games area (MUGA), hydrotherapy pool, activity studio, hall and gym.

Manager Alan Tebbett said: “We have got plans in place to do the changing rooms out so it will be like a full refurbishment.

"This is the next stage by getting the pool open to the public.”

The pool has been refurbished with the High Tunstall badge.

Ben Holden, senior teacher in charge of community development, added: “The uptake has been brilliant. We have been getting a range of ages and genders sign up.

"Due to the [pools] shortage in Hartlepool we launched it on Monday and slots are pretty much full.

"I think it is popular because we are a coastal town and with this there are only two adult swimming venues available to the public.

"We are excited to get it up and running.”

The pool will be open to adults (aged over 18) with two 45-minute sessions between 6pm and 7.45pm every Thursday.

It is one of a number of top sports and activity facilities which High Tunstall has welcomed and opened up to the wider community since it got a completely new building.

Partner clubs use the floodtlit MUGA and 3G pitch including Hartlepool Pools Youth football club, Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, and Hartlepool United Women for training.

The town’s athletics, rugby and cricket clubs also regularly use the grassed sports fields, with other partners being Water Babies and Just Freestyle Dance Studio.

Swimming sessions in the pool cost £4.50 and must be booked online in advance at www.htcs.org.uk/TunstallActive

