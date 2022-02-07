Hartlepool council considers reducing speed limits outside schools to boost safety

It comes after it was announced last week that plans were in place to reverse proposed Hartlepool Borough Council cuts which would have seen the removal of nine school crossing patrols.

A decision on the u-turn is to be formally made at the council’s finance and policy committee next week.

The reversal of the controversial cuts, which were initially approved in December, comes after the council received £1.481million more Government funding than expected for the 2022-23 financial year.

Hartlepool Borough Council is considering reducing speed limits outside schools across town to 20 miles per hour.

A report from council officers to be considered at the meeting now outline how plans are being lined up for further road safety measures.

It said: “It is also proposed that officers are asked to determine if on an ‘invest to save basis’ either pelican or zebra crossings, with 20 mph zones, can be installed.

“This proposal would provide improved road safety at all times – not just when crossing patrol officers were on duty.”

Further details are expected to be outlined at next week’s meeting.

Cllr Shane Moore, the council’s independent leader last week said he was “delighted” the funding was better than expected, allowing him to come forward with the recommendations to save the crossing patrols.

The patrols were due to be removed from nine schools across the town in April as part of £2.6m of savings.

It is believed their axing would have saved around £32,000.

While a full list of sites was never disclosed, among the primary schools potentially affected were Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View.

Cllr Moore also announced last week that the increased funding would see £70,000 provided for local welfare support to help the most financially vulnerable people.

Council officers have noted the cash will be to “specifically increase the funding” available during 2022-23 for gas and electric top ups while inflation remains high.

Despite the increase in funding, council officers warned significant financial challenges remain going forward.

The report said: ”As the 2022-23 budget process has demonstrated, it is increasingly challenging to identify further savings and these invariably mean the council will continue to have to make difficult decisions.”