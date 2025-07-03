Just some of our memorable photos from High Tunstall College of Technology's Year 11 prom at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, on July 2.placeholder image
Just some of our memorable photos from High Tunstall College of Technology's Year 11 prom at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, on July 2.

Hartlepool school proms 2025: 20 MORE pictures from Hartlepool High Tunstall College of Technology's big night

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 14:57 BST
We promised you more photos from High Tunstall College of Technology’s 2025 prom night and here they are.

Don’t worry if you still can’t see your picture as we will be adding even more images throughout Thursday afternoon.

Missed our first gallery of pictures from Wednesday’s big night at Hardwick Hall? Click here.

A cheeky smile from this prom guest.

1. Cheeky smile

A cheeky smile from this prom guest. Photo: Other 3rd Party

The prom will be a night to remember for years.

2. Prom night

The prom will be a night to remember for years. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Thanks to everyone who agreed to pose for our photographer.

3. Prom night

Thanks to everyone who agreed to pose for our photographer. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Three amigos pose for a picture.

4. Three amigos

Three amigos pose for a picture. Photo: Other 3rd Party

