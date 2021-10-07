Hartlepool swimming business Water Babies splashes the cash to help village pupils develop love of reading

Left to right: Karley, Pamela and Debbie from Water Babies, with some of the Early Years students at Hart Primary School.

Hart Primary School were delighted with the donation which allows them to replenish their ‘story sacks’ that children take home every week to encourage reading for pleasure.

Each one includes a fiction and non-fiction book, nursery rhyme, and an activity to enjoy with their parents.

Pamela Hargreaves, Chief Executive of Water Babies which introduces babies and young children to swimming, said: "We share Hart Primary School’s passion for supporting children to develop a lifelong love of reading because of the positive impact it can have on their future growth and potential.

"As a Hartlepool based company we think it is important to contribute to our town and its residents and we hope this can make a real difference to the lives of young people.

"Whether in the classroom, at home or in one of our swimming lessons we are always committed to young people and their development.”

