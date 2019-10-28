Here’s how pupils in Hartlepool schools performed in their GCSEs

The government only keeps statistics for state-run secondary schools and academies. See how your child's school performs against the national average of 43% of pupils achieving a grade 5 or higher in GCSE English and Maths.
1. The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College
Catcote Road, Hartlepool, TS25 4HA - 42.9% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.
2. Dyke House Sports and Technology College
Mapleton Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8NQ - 40.2% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.
3. Manor Community Academy
Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, TS25 3PS - 40% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.
4. High Tunstall College of Science
Elwick Road, Hartlepool, TS26 0LQ - 36.2% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.
