Hartlepool Schools results.

Here’s how pupils in Hartlepool schools performed in their GCSEs

Take a look at how schools in Hartlepool are performing in GCSEs.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 28th October 2019, 10:26 am
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 11:27 am

The government only keeps statistics for state-run secondary schools and academies. See how your child's school performs against the national average of 43% of pupils achieving a grade 5 or higher in GCSE English and Maths.

1. The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College

Catcote Road, Hartlepool, TS25 4HA - 42.9% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Dyke House Sports and Technology College

Mapleton Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8NQ - 40.2% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Manor Community Academy

Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, TS25 3PS - 40% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. High Tunstall College of Science

Elwick Road, Hartlepool, TS26 0LQ - 36.2% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2