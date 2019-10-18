How Hartlepool schools did in new GCSE key stage 4 performance results
Hartlepool does not have a single school classed as performing better than the national average for progress at GCSE.
The Department for Education has released new figures ranking provisional GCSE results for every school in the town.
The department uses two standards to measure progress.
Attainment 8 scores schools on how well pupils have done, based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English; maths; three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.
Progress 8 compares their progress at the end of key stage two, aged 11, and the end of key stage four, aged 16, to other pupils with similar results at the end of primary school.
Education chiefs says comparing the two gives a fairer idea of how successful a school is in helping its pupils to develop.
Hartlepool’s average attainment 8 score was 42.9, compared to 46.6 for all state-funded schools in England. The city’s average progress 8 score was -0.34, compared to a national average of -0.03
The DFE ranks performance in each standard in five ways – well above average, above average, average, below average and well below average.
In Hartlepool, only Dyke House Sports and Technology College and The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College were ranked as ‘average’.
Manor Community Academy was ranked as ‘below average’, while High Tunstall College of Science, St Hild's Church of England Voluntary Aided School and Catcote Academy were classed as ‘well below average.’