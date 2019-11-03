A new Environment Team has been set up at Wellfield School in Wingate with a handful of students leading the campaign for the whole school to follow.

They have begun collecting hundreds of plastic bottles that are now being recycled and replaced all single use plastic cups and cutlery from the canteen.

And every break and lunchtime, members of the team scour the school grounds picking up any discarded plastic they can find.

Two members of Wellfield School's Environment Team pick up plastic bottles for recycling.

Teacher Antony Pearson explained: “Last year we were shocked to find we didn’t recycle plastic.

“As a school we get through thousands of bottles per year. The kids and I decided we were going to do something about it.

“So we set up a brand new student environment team. It’s an ongoing project to reduce our use of plastic.

“Their duties include going round every lunch and break and making sure all bottles go in the new recycling bins.”

Wellfield School's Environment Team

The students, aged between 12 and 15, have visited a recycling plant to learn more about what happens to the waste they collect.

And they have spoken in assembly to help get fellow students on board.

Mr Pearson added: “Their enthusiasm has been really good.

“The caretaker said it has been a rip-roaring success and the bins are being used

“They go out in all weathers in their bibs and with their pickers to do it.”