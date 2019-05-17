How robots could help your children relax after their SATS exams: Techytots offers free taster sessions for schools

Robots will be helping hardworking school kids to unwind after their SATs, thanks to a new initiative which aims to open up the wonders of technology.

Education company Techytots is offering free workshops to schools whose Year 6 children have just completed the Key Stage 2 exams, as a way of rewarding and celebrating the achievement of pupils.

The firm, which was launched by Gemma Murray, 33, from South Shields, brings together technology and play to introduce children to coding and prepare them for the new hi-tech industries of the present and future.

Now the company is offering teachers the chance to apply for free taster sessions, which will see Gemma and her franchises visit schools with their collection of robots and gadgets.

The mum-of-two said:“We decided to run the SATs initiative to celebrate the children’s success and offer schools a rewarding, fun activity to de-stress the children after all of their hard work.

“In our sessions, we encourage children to code this by using robots and the most advanced toys available on the market. We also use unplugged play and activities which engage problem solving skills, early maths, confidence, critical thinking and creativity.”

Gemma Murray of Techytots with daughter Isla Murray

She added: “We are the very first class of this kind and our aim is to work on the first steps of coding with children at a young age. We believe this is instrumental for helping them to prepare for the technical world we now live in whilst making it fun."



After launching in May 2017, Techytots, which works with a number of the region's schools, already has nine franchises throughout the UK and Ireland - with aims to expand even further.

Recently the business partnered with the British multinational enterprise software company Sage, to deliver STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) days in its UK and Ireland offices.

It was also nominated for ‘Best New Children’s Activity’ in the What’s on 4 Little Ones Awards 2018.

Gemma Murray

Gemma, who won the ‘Women in STEM’ accolade at the North East Business Woman of the Year Awards in 2018, added: “It’s very exciting at the moment for TechyTots, we have lots of plans in the pipeline and are ever expanding. We are always keen to head from prospective franchisees too, to help spread the love of coding even further.

“We teach many children who have been taking their SATs this month and would like to wish them all lots of luck.”

To apply for the free taster session, schools need to email gemma.murray@techytots.co.uk by Friday, May 24, including the school’s name, address and year group they would like to nominate.