'Leading light' Hartlepool College hosts counter-terror seminar

More than 100 colleges from across the country were represented at Hartlepool College of Further Education to learn more about the Government’s Prevent strategy.

Prevent is aimed at safeguarding individuals – particularly young people using the internet – from being drawn into terrorism and ensuring those vulnerable to extremist and terrorist narratives are given advice and support.

The seminar aimed to highlight the key information needed by those in the educational sector in coping with the regional threat and risk.

Ronnie Bage, Hartlepool College’s education welfare officer, said: “We welcomed Prevent leads from all over the north.

“It is mandatory for all educational providers to be learning about threats such as terrorism and here at Hartlepool College we do this really well."He added: “With everything going on in the country, such as the death of the MP, Sir David Amess, the recent explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital and the divisions in society, education providers need to be aware of these issues, how they are managed and the support that is available.

“By holding this seminar, I wanted to raise the profile of the Prevent strategy and share our good practice to keep our students and community safe.”

Chris Sybenga, the Department of Education Prevent coordinator, added: “Recent tragic events remind us all of the need to safeguard our communities.

“Hartlepool College is a leading light in safeguarding and Prevent. Their agreement to host the Prevent Seminar demonstrates their willingness to support the sector and work to safeguard the community of Hartlepool and the wider region.”Hartlepool College’s principal Darren Hankey welcomed the delegates and says he is proud of the work taken place so far and supports the drive for further improvements.

He said: “Keeping students, staff and our wider community safe is a key priority for us at the college.