Mail readers share their tributes following death of much-loved Alan Chapman
Following the sad news of Alan Chapman's death, Mail readers have been keen to share their tributes for the much-loved man.
Alan Chapman, who was CEO of Hartlepool Aspire Trust, which runs Catcote Academy, Catcote Futures and Catcote Sixth Form, sadly passed away on Tuesday, October 15 after a short illness aged 67.
Friends and colleagues described him as inspirational, a visionary and was devoted to giving young people with disabilities and additional needs the best education and opportunities in life.
A book of condolence has since been placed in the reception at the Academy.
Mail readers have shared their kind words on Facebook.
Rachel Brown said: “Met him once - what a lovely man.”
Julia Peterson added: “Catcote will never be the same. Massive loss. True gentleman.”
Sarah Goodyear said: “What a lovely and inspiring man. Such a massive loss.”
Chris Thompson commented: “So sorry to hear this. I had the pleasure of working alongside Alan when I managed the Tees Valley work experience programme and he fought hard to secure opportunities for the kids in his care. RIP.”
Kathleen Foster said: “A gentle gentleman. Love and prayers are with his family, pupils and staff. Rest peacefully Mr Chapman and may the Angels lead you into paradise.”
Jeff Hague added: “Lovely man. Had the pleasure of being taught by him in the ‘80s then getting reacquainted later and having a few beers with him in Norton. Sad to see. RIP Mr Chapman.”
Anita Prentice said: “Really shocked and saddened by this news. Thoughts are sent to his family and friends. Alan was head teacher when I started work ten years ago. He was a brilliant boss to work for and a lovely man and will be sadly missed.”
Rosie Roach commented: “RIP Alan. Devastating news. What a brilliant man you were. Thinking about all you family at this sad time. God only takes the best and he did he took you. You were always there as a teacher when I was in school. I will always remember the good times we had together.”