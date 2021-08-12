Lee Kirtley congratulated delighted students for their hard work during the pandemic as they received a string of strong passes across all subjects on Thursday.

He said: “I’m really proud of them, they have worked very hard.

"They have coped extremely well with it; staff and students alike, so I’m really proud.”

Manor Community Academy pupil James Smart celebrates his GCSE exam results.

Nationally, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has surged to an all-time high after youngsters were graded by their teachers.

Errin Whitton, 16, from Seaton Carew was one of Manor academy’s highest achievers with three top grade 9s, two 8s, three 7s and one six.

She said the pandemic had been stressful saying: “I would say it’s impacted a lot of things such as having to learn half a syllabus and then the exam is cancelled.”But Errin, who is going on to study at the Northern School of Art, said she actually enjoyed home learning during the lockdowns.

Proud dad Rob Whitton said: “It’s an excellent set of results. She wants to study architecture so she’s well on course for that.”

Manor Community Academy pupils William Chapple, Joseph Pollard, James Smart, Daniel O'Conner, Jack Hall, Micael Ward and Coby-Jay Jones gather together to celebrate their GCSE exam results.

Daniel Du Plessis, 16, from South Fens, who hopes to become a computer games programmer, earned two grade 9s, six 8s, and a Level 2 distinction in engineering.

"I was only expecting to get one 9 but I’m happy with these,” he said.

He said of the exam situation: “It takes a bit of pressure off not having to do a massive test for your whole school life.”

Libby Alford did better than she expected with two 9s in English, one 8, one 7, three 6s and a Level 2 distinction.

Manor Community Academy pupils Daniel Du Plessis and Errin Whitton celebrate their GCSE exam results.

She said: "I’m really pleased. I think it was a bit easier [after the exams were cancelled] because if you don’t work well in exams you can prove yourself with the coursework.”

James Smart, 16, from Seaton Carew, praised the school’s support during the pandemic saying: “Everything that you needed they supplied.”

He is off to Billingham’s Bede Sixth Form after getting mostly grade 6s, equivalent to the old B.

