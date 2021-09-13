Happy faces heading back to school!

More of your 'back to school' pictures as Hartlepool children start the new year

It’s an exciting time of year for children of all ages as school returns for the autumn term.

Families across Hartlepool have been sharing their pride with brilliant ‘back to school’ pictures – whether their little ones are stepping into the classroom for the first time, moving onto big school or just getting ready to enjoy the adventure in their new year group.

We have been inundated with your smashing school snaps, so much so that we’ve put together another round-up online.

1. Ellison

Ellison Redshaw, age 7, starting Juniors.

Photo: Jayne Butterfield

2. Charlie

The first day at High Tunstall.

Photo: Janet Wrigley

3. Lilly and Mikey

Starting the last year in primary school.

Photo: Sarah Doherty

4. Joey and Oscar

Off to nursery and into Year 3.

Photo: Danielle Herring

