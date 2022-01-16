More than 100 Hartlepool Sixth Form students offer to help community by volunteering

The college at Brinkburn hosted a two-day volunteers fair to raise awareness of the challenges and poverty within Hartlepool and to enable students to make a difference.

It attracted over 40 local businesses, organisations and charities looking for volunteers.

Over 100 students have now expressed an interest in helping them and gaining valuable work experience.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College students Harry Beadard and Sophia Cook talking with Lesley Mulcahy from The Simple Weigh during the Volunteer Fair. Picture by FRANK REID

The event was organised in partnership with Hartlepool Action Lab, a collection of individuals, voluntary community groups and public sector agencies and led by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation charity aimed at solving poverty in the UK.

Jane Reed, campus principal at Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: "Hartlepool Sixth Form is here to serve the community and we are actively involved in projects, particularly those that inspire social change and benefit the local community.

"The Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Hartlepool Action Lab do some wonderful work within Hartlepool and it’s a privilege to work in partnership with them to raise aspirations and inspire action.

"By collaborating together, we can make a difference to the people and organisations we are helping.”

Organisations including Hartlepower, Changing Futures NE, Let’s Connect, Social Prescribers, Hartlepool Borough Council, Food Cycle, Poolie Time Exchange and Friends of Hartlepool’s Wild Green Spaces attended the event.

Darren Leighton, Communications and Connections Worker at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, added: “Working together in this way ensures more people have access to the support they need, to develop their own tools and begin escaping the traps of poverty.”

