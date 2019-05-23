New Hartlepool beauty academy is hoping to get learners on trend

A new hair and beauty academy has been opened in Hartlepool by a North East-based training and education specialist.

Learning Curve Group has launched the Hartlepool Beauty Academy at the Gemini Centre in Villiers Street, to offer skills and qualifications for people aiming to build a career in the industry.

It was officially opened by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Mayor Houchen said: “By launching this academy Learning Curve Group is raising aspirations not only for people in Hartlepool, but across the Tees Valley and the wider region.

“It shows that the opportunities and support are available for those who want to improve their life chances by gaining the necessary qualifications and skills to enter a worthwhile career.”

With 12 new beauty salons opening each week in the UK, the employment opportunities for learners are extensive.

The Academy offers diplomas in hair and media make-up, beauty therapy and nail technology to level 2 and level 3.

The level 2 course covering the three disciplines is said to be a perfect introduction for beginners, providing the essential skills, and the potential to progress to the more advanced level 3 qualification.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group, said: “We are very proud to support the North East’s growing hair and beauty sector with the opening of our new academy in Hartlepool.

“It will provide local people with training on the latest trends and practices, alongside a number of other skills that can help them gain employment, but also progress and develop during a life-long career.”

Courses are open to anyone over the age of 19 and are led by a team of six experienced and knowledgeable staff and delivered to national vocational standards.

Course units cover everything from facial skin care, manicure and pedicure treatments, to manicures, nail art, colouring eyebrows and skin tanning techniques.

The level 2 hair and media make-up course can help learners who wish to become make-up-artists, with an interest in fashion, theatrical and media make-up.

Progression to level 3 mixes both the practical and theoretical skills required for a career in the media make-up sector, in areas such as fashion photography, film and television.

Learning Curve Group is offering a level 2 business start-up programme to help those who want to establish their own businesses.