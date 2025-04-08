Northern Lights' schools join together for ambitious concert at Stockton's Globe Theatre

“We came together and did a wonderful thing that our children and families will remember,” said Northern Lights Learning Trust’s Chief Executive Jo Heaton.

Some 188 youngsters from primary and secondary school choirs across Teesside and the Wear Valley met up for their “One Voice” concert at the prestigious theatre for the first time after rehearsing since January in their own schools.

Planning for this, the third annual Trust event, started just after last year’s concert, in April. Marie Crowe, headteacher at Hart Primary School and chief organiser, said: “I’ve had lots of lovely feedback. We should be immensely proud of our talented young people and what they achieved!”

This was the first time the One Voice event has been staged at the Stockton Globe, the only venue in the North East where The Beatles have played.

The original One Voice concert in 2023 was held at the Lubetkin Theatre, East Durham College, which held 200 audience members. It moved to Venerable Bede CE Academy in Sunderland last year in front of 600 but with the addition of St Aidan’s CE Academy joining the Trust this year and a bigger programme – including the inaugural Northern Lights staff choir – it was necessary to find a larger venue for performers and parents, grandparents and carers who wanted to watch.

The Globe lifted One Voice to an even higher level of professionalism, said organisers. Sponsors and a raffle helped fund the memorable performance.

Jo Heaton added: “This was a wonderful Trust event… the talent and enthusiasm of our children was brilliant as well as seeing everyone come together in such a joyous way. It was lovely to have St Aidan’s join us and we look forward to Dame Dorothy Primary School in Sunderland being part of it next year.

“I was unbelievably proud of every single one of our wonderful schools, children, young people and staff. Thank you so much to everyone who supported the event, preparing the children, supervising them, organising the logistics, working on the door, sorting the raffle, the sponsorship, playing instruments… the list could go on. And thank you to everyone who came along and supported – not to mention the first performance of our fab Northern Lights’ staff choir!”

The programme included all primaries singing what has now been adopted as the concert’s anthem, “I am One Voice”. To celebrate the Fab Four’s 1964 show at the Globe, primary choirs sang “Yellow Submarine”, “Little Help from Our Friends” and “Twist and Shout.”

Ben from Ian Ramsay CE Academy in Stockton-on-Tees played a clarinet solo and separately his twin brother Alex played a piano solo. Years 3 and 4 from Hart Primary School in Hart, Hartlepool, played their recorders; Hart’s Young Thespians performed “Hard Knock Life” from the musical Annie; Year 6s from St Helen’s Primary School in Hartlepool took part in an energic contemporary dance and Neeva from Holley Park Academy, Washington, performed a traditional Indian dance. There were performances from Northern Lights’ secondary school choirs, Venerable Bede, Ian Ramsey and St Aidan’s.

Jess Dale, an accomplished singer as well as a teaching assistant at Benedict Biscop CE Academy, Sunderland, performed “Colour of the Wind” while Grange Primary School, Hartlepool, sang “You’ve got a Friend”. The staff choir, made up of colleagues from schools and the Trust central team, belted out the Oasis classic, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

One Voice 2025 wrapped up with an Abba megamix and finally “We are Family”– which was entirely appropriate, according to Director of Inclusion Carole Bradley. She said: “This was such an amazing, uplifting night. Every part was special and it truly felt like we were one family – shining stronger together.”

Marie Crowe added: “A massive thanks from me to everyone who was involved and throughout the planning of the event. Special thanks to Ruth Bonner and her band for their musical expertise and to Mat Smith for his technical assistance.”

