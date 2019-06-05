Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie's charity to offer hundreds of Hartlepool youngsters a chance to try sailing

The world’s most successful Olympic sailor, Sir Ben Ainslie, is helping to give hundreds of Hartlepool children the chance to try sailing for the very first time.

INEOS Rebels Crew is a free national sailing initiative that gives youngsters the chance to learn to sail over a 10-week period.

Sir Ben Ainslie

as part of the scheme, Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club is to offer 500 free sailing sessions for schools across the town, in partnership with Sir Ben’s America’s Cup team’s official charity, the 1851 Trust.

The charity was set up alongside Ainslie’s bid to lead the first British team to win sport’s oldest trophy, the America’s Cup.

First contested in 1851, the trophy is older than both the modern Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

As 1851 Trust Patron and INEOS TEAM UK Principal and Skipper, Ainslie is pleased that Rebels Crew is inspiring pupils up and down the country.

Back in the classroom, the 1851 Trust’s on-water outreach is complimented by STEM Crew, the charity’s digital education resources, which use the real-life example of sailing to bring STEM subjects to life for students.

The STEM digital resources are available for free, and are currently used in over a thousand schools in the UK.

“We’re passionate about getting more young people out sailing who wouldn’t normally have the chance to try it,” said Sir Ben.

“Thanks to INEOS’ support, we’re able to take our programmes to more young people and make a bigger impact - both in the classroom and on the water.”

Micky Early, Chief Instructor at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, is passionate about INEOS Rebels Crew and the invaluable work his team are delivering for the 1851 Trust.

“We are looking forward to giving local youngsters an opportunity to get on the water, try sailing an even work towards an RYA stage award,” he said.

“These are children who likely wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to try sailing, so this programme will really make a difference to them.”

The Rebels programme is running around the UK and will teach sailing to 3,000 children this year.

The 1851 Trust is INEOS TEAM UK’s official charity, with HRH The Duchess of Cambridge their Royal Patron.

For more information, visit www.rebelssailing.co.uk