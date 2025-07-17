PE teacher and former pupil of Peterlee based school scoops Teacher of the Year award

An “exceptionally dedicated and passionate” PE teacher has won a Secondary Teacher of the Year award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Wilson, who is also an assistant head of house and part of the school's pastoral team, joined St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form in Peterlee three years ago.

Daniel won the special award at Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust’s annual Celebration Awards, which recognise staff who go the extra mile in their work.

“It means a lot more to me being an ex-pupil,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners at BCCET's Chadwick Celebration Awards.

“This is my first school as a teacher and I will be staying here.”

The award entry said: “Daniel is an exceptionally dedicated and passionate PE teacher and member of our pastoral team. Every day he demonstrates leadership qualities and is an excellent role model. He goes beyond in every task be it his teaching or thinking of initiatives to support our wider school community e.g. Friday Fun Club for vulnerable pupils.

“As an ex-pupil of the school, he celebrates what the school gave him and is keen to give back. He consistently strives for the best outcomes for his pupils. He is a fantastic role model and a committed member of staff. He always gives 110% and he champions mental health and wellbeing, both for staff and pupils.”

Daniel added: "The Friday Fun Club is an opportunity to offer sports and activities that focus on social development. It’s for the kids that don’t play in the sports teams. It runs every Friday after school and I love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R: BCCET director Chris Zarraga presents Secondary Teacher of the Year award to Daniel Wilson

“Mental health and wellbeing is very important to me. Progress and achievement is my philosophy and you need positive wellbeing for that. It’s so important because progress and achievement start with mental health first – for both students and staff. We are holding a staff wellbeing walk during the summer holidays as staff wellbeing is important too.”

Other winners included Julie Hill, executive headteacher at St Godric’s Primary, Thornley, and St Mary’s Primary, Wingate, who won the Leadership & Management (Education) award. Her winning award entry read: “Julie is an outstanding and inspirational leader across a federation of two schools. She provides unwavering support, dedication and commitment, always happy to go the extra mile. Julie’s boundless enthusiasm and can do attitude shine through in her commitment to providing equality of opportunity, in a collaborative environment where every pupil can thrive.

“Her compassionate and inclusive leadership marks a clear vision that fosters high engagement among staff and strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. Recent Ofsted inspections highlighted that both schools were inclusive and nurturing, and Julie’s vision and leadership have secured this success.”

Harry Griffiths, of St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form won the Mentor of the Year award for his “outstanding” support and guidance to his mentees. The winning award entry stated: “Harry’s encouragement and dedication to his mentee’s development builds their confidence, hones their skills and helps them grow into excellent educators.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other winners at the Ramside Hall event included: Inspirational Staff Thomas Johnson, St Joseph’s Academy, Hebburn; Primary Teacher of the Year Gregory Sanderson, St Mary’s Primary, Jarrow; Everyday Hero Dave Vasey, St Gregory’s Primary, South Shields; Healthy Lifestyles Karen Reiling, Trust central team; Team of the Year Theresa Armstrong and Amy Berry, office team, St Mary Magdalen Primary, Seaham; Leadership & Management (support/central team) Rob Bullock, St Anthony’s Girls’ Academy, Sunderland; Gospel Values Leigh Haggerstone, Our Lady of the Rosary Primary, Peterlee; Governance Carly Isherwood, St Bede’s Primary, Jarrow; Community Engagement Megan Vincent, St Patrick’s Primary, Sunderland; Staff Member of the Year (classroom based) Beth Atkinson, St Gregory’s Primary, South Shields; Staff Member of the Year (support/central team) Mark Wood, St Wilfrid’s RC College, South Shields; New Teacher of the Year Juan Novas, St Joseph’s Academy, Hebburn; and SCITT Trainee of the Year Shaniah Livingston, St Aidan’s Academy, Sunderland.

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk