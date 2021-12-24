School absence fines rise despite pandemic

School attendance fines plummet

Department for Education data shows that 88 penalty notices were issued to parents in the area for a child’s poor attendance in 2020-21 – though measures did not apply for two months when schools were not open to all pupils because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though no figures were available for 2019-20 because of the pandemic, the number of fines was up from 74 in 2018-19 – with four due to unauthorised holidays.

Hartlepool was one of just four local authorities in the country to see a rise in the number of fines issued.

Penalty notices are £60 if paid within 21 days, rising to £120 if paid between 22 and 28 days.

There were 17 prosecutions for non-payment of fines in Harylepool last year.

Fines for school absences dropped significantly in England during the pandemic – falling from 333,400 in 2018-19 to just 45,800.

James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Fines have always been a blunt instrument when it comes to managing persistent absenteeism, and even more so if the reasons are related to the pandemic.”

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Headteachers have discretion over whether to classify an absence as authorised or unauthorised, and local authorities over whether to issue penalty notices.

"All involved will be mindful of the difficult circumstances of the last two years when making those decisions.”