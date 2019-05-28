School children campaign to make busy village road safer

Campaigning children have gained the support of their local MP as they try to improve road safety outside their school.

Safety conscious youngsters at Wingate Primary School invited Sedgefield MP Phil Wilson in to hear their concerns.

Pupils from Wingate Primary school share their road safety issues with MP Phil Wilson.

They have launched a campaign to try to get safety measures put in place on the busy B1280 road outside the school which is split over two sites for infants and juniors.

Mr Wilson said he would do whatever he can to help and promised to take a petition the children have organised to parliament.

The children started the campaign due to a lack of safety features on the road and as part of the school’s Rights Respecting Schools Award status.

Headteacher Marie-Louise Binks said: “The children are campaigning to get the road outside the school made safer.

“It is a busy road but there is no zebra crossing, speed bumps or signs that flash to warn drivers to slow down.

“The school is hoping to be re-accredited for the Unicef gold Rights Respecting Award which includes the pupils’ right to be safe.

“We got Phil Wilson our local MP to come into school to hear about the concerns and he is going to support us with the campaign.

“He was excellent. He said the children spoke really passionately about their right to be safe and that he was going to support the children in making the road safer.

”Wingate Primary School is already a gold award Rights Respecting School but it needs to be re-accredited every three years.”

Mr Wilson said he would get in touch with the village’s police and crime commissioner and present a petition to parliament.

He said: “I think it’s brilliant that the pupils are taking this initiative.

“Road safety is very important, especially in front of schools.

“I know how fast vehicles going down that road can travel and people need to remember that the school is there.

“I am going to raise it with the police commissioner and the county council to see what we can do.”

The children’s petition can be found in various locations around the village.

The school also thanked A1 Trophies and Engraving, of Peterlee, for producing signs for the school as part of their campaign.