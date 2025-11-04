School lands national award for commitment to science

Staff and pupils at West View Primary School celebrate their Primary School Quality Mark.

A Hartlepool primary school has received national recognition for providing “an inspiring science education”.

West View Primary School has been awarded Primary School Quality Mark (PSQM) status following a review of science practices at the school.

In their feedback report, PSQM said: “Congratulations to you all on achieving the Primary Science Quality Mark. The school is developing effective practice in providing an inspiring science education.”

The report adds: “A huge focus on linking science-rich texts to science lessons has gained positive results on children’s understanding and vocabulary use and is beginning to introduce them to how science links to the world around them.

“The review team identifies evidence that science teaching and learning in this school is having a positive impact on children’s progress in both science content and procedural knowledge across the school.”

Lucy Sedgewick, a Year 3 teacher at the school and Science Lead, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received the Primary School Quality Mark.

“The award reflects the hard work across the school to ensure that science is at the forefront of children’s education.

“However, we will not rest on our laurels, and we will continue to stive for further improvements in the months and years ahead.”

PSQM is a nationally recognised accreditation body that celebrates a commitment to developing excellence in science leadership, curriculum design, teaching and learning.

Helen Sizer, PSQM Director commented: “By achieving PSQM, West View Primary School has shown commitment to raising the profile and quality of science education through the development of effective science leadership, visionary curriculum design and excellent teaching practice which is positively impacting on children’s learning across the school.”

West View, on Davison Drive, is one of ten primary schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “A sound knowledge of science is important as it impacts on children right across the curriculum.

“The feedback from PSQM is extremely positive and I would like to thank everyone involved at the school for their hard work and commitment.”

The other nine primary schools within Ad Astra Academy Trust are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West Park in Hartlepool, Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton-on-Tees, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Kelloe and Deaf Hill in County Durham.