Schoolchildren in hotly contested Hartlepool skipping competition final

Schoolchildren from across Hartlepool battled it out during a hotly contested sports final.

Youngsters from six town primary schools were at Brierton Sports Centre for the annual town Skipping Final.

The Hartlepool Skipping School Skipping Finals held at Brierton Sports Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Barnard Grove, Elwick St Peter’s, Fens, Hart Village, Jesmond Gardens, St John Vianney, St Teresa’s and West Park were the schools competing after they won through following heats earlier this year.

After three hours of fun and engagement, which includes a skill-based competition, each school presented its ‘Skip-dance’ - a musically choreographed routine.

Points are awarded for each skip scored throughout the event.

Chris Corcoran, director of event organisers Skipping School Ltd, said: “This is our 8th annual project here in Hartlepool and we are delighted to have worked again this academic year with over 20 of the primaries across the town, and within them we engaged with over 1,000 Year 4 children over the last eight months.

“The aim of our project is to share with the children a range of age and ability appropriate skipping skills and traditional playground games, and inspire them to see this as a positive and rewarding experience, that is both fun to do and delivers health, fitness and general wellbeing.

“The commitment we receive towards our project from both children and teaching staff at each participating school is outstanding.

“We are also delighted with the way in which many headteachers simply renew their school’s involvement with us, and commit part of their annual Sports Premium budget to the project, seeing this as totally beneficial not just for this age group, but for positive play at break times across the whole of their schools.”