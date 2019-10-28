These are the ratings of every Hartlepool nursery recently inspected by Ofsted

Hartlepool Nurseries

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 28th October 2019, 3:56 pm
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 3:57 pm

Listed are seven day nurseries and nursery schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2019. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website. Nurseries are listed in order of the most recent inspection report.

1. Kingsley Primary School

Ofsted Rating: Good. Last report: 30/01/2019.

2. Little Treasures Day Nursery

Ofsted Rating: Good. Last report: 15/04/2019.

3. Oscars

Ofsted Rating: Good. Last report: 27/04/2019

4. Jesmond Gardens Primary School

Ofsted Rating: Good. Last report: 19/06/2019.

