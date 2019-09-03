10 cancer signs you should never ignore

These are some of the signs of cancer you should watch out for.

It has blamed staff shortages as a key reason for the delays, and has said government inaction is "crippling" the NHS. Public Health England said that around 115,000 people were diagnosed with stage 3 or 4 cancer in 2017, and the government has vowed to have three quarters of patients diagnosed at an earlier stage by 2028. Knowing the symptoms to look out for can be essential to an early diagnosis. Here are ten important signs to watch out for.

Having a cough for a few months is more than just a bug or a cold, and should be checked with a GP.

Changes in bowel movements like constipation and diarrhoea, as well as blood when you use the toilet, are all signs of bowel cancer.

Having pain that you can't account for is always something that should be check out by a medical professional. Bruising and joint pain can be common signs of blood cancer.

Bleeding from the genitals - at times when a woman is not on her period - or anal region can be a sign of cancer and should be reported to a doctor.

If you are not trying to lose weight and find yourself losing it quickly, it is not a good thing. It is often one of the first signs of cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancerous lumps tend to be painless. Any lumps and bumps that appear should be checked.

Extreme, long-lasting tiredness is known as chronic fatigue. It often accompanies other symptoms of cancer. If you are still tired 6 months to a year after cancer treatment is over it could mean cancer is still present.

Needing to pee more frequently can be a sign of diabetes or UTI, but can also be a sign of pancreatic cancer.

Wounds, ulcers and spots that take more than a month to heal can be a sign of skin cancer. These should be checked with a GP.