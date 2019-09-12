10,000 Hartlepool youngsters take advantage of free swimming sessions during school holidays
Youngsters in Hartlepool made a real splash this summer.
Hartlepool Borough council has announced that its annual free swims scheme that operated during the school summer holidays was a huge success – with figures showing that a total of 10,000 sessions were taken up over a 30-day period from July 22 to August 31.
The scheme offered daily swimming sessions for children under the age of 16 from 10am to 1.30pm.
This was laid on along with free transport to and from the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre.
The scheme has now been running for seven years and is part of the council’s on-going commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles.
Coun Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that the free swims have once again been a big success, and I would like to thank local families for supporting the scheme in such large numbers.
“As part of our drive to promote healthier lifestyles, we are keen to encourage children across the town to be as active as possible.
“The scheme is very important in this respect, and if we can ensure that young people are active early on in their lives then there is a greater chance that they will stay fit as they grow older.”
He added: “I would also like to thank all of the Hartlepool Borough Council staff involved in organising and running the scheme for their continued hard work and commitment.”