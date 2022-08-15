'A great man' - tributes to Hartlepool United cup hero Len Johnrose after his death at 52

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hartlepool United footballer Lenny Johnrose had died after a battle with motor neurone disease.

Johnrose, 52, played for Pools in their famous third round FA Cup win over Crystal Palace on an arctic Victoria Ground pitch in January 1993.

He later became a school teacher in his native Lancashire after his retirement and helped raise funds for the MND Association after his own diagnosis in 2017.

The Len Johnrose Trust tweeted on Monday: “We are heartbroken to tell you that our leader, Len Johnrose, passed away this morning.

Lenny Johnrose, centre, models Hartlepool United's new kit at the start of the 1993-94 season. Among those also pictured are then chairman Garry Gibson, far left.

“Len was an incredibly proud husband and father. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

There is a one in 300 risk of a person developing MND, which prevents messages from the brain and nerves from reaching muscles, in their lifetime.

There are still no clear answers about what causes it and there is no cure.

But ongoing research suggests that professional footballers have an increased chance of developing the illness and Johnrose campaigned vigorously for restrictions to be placed on children heading balls.

Lenny Johnrose in action for Hartlepool United against Brighton in May 1993.

Guidance has been introduced advising all heading to be avoided in under-11s football training while this season the Football Association will trial the complete removal of heading in selected under-12s competitions.

Speaking to the Mail in 2020 about his campaign work, Johnrose, by then a wheelchair user, said: "I know what is around the corner and I accept all that. There is nothing I can do.

"But I have had a really good life. It is not all doom and gloom and I enjoy my time with my family and friends.

"I think there are other people who have it far more difficult than me.”

One of the first black players to play for Hartlepool United, he played both up front and in midfield for the club and scored 16 goals in 82 appearances between 1992-94.

He later played for Bury, Burnley and Swansea after starting his career at Blackburn Rovers.

Recalling the 1-0 win against Premier League Palace, then two divisions about Pools, he said: “What a day, what an atmosphere. The fans were great and Palace just didn’t fancy it.

"I remember Nigel Martyn, the England goalkeeper, came out with tracksuit bottoms on and we knew they were not up for it so totally weighed into them.”

He also said: “I really enjoyed Hartlepool. I loved the club, the people, the fans, they were great.”

Hartlepool United have described him as “a great man both on and off the pitch” and encouraged fans to join in a minute’s applause during Tuesday evening’s League Two home game against Tranmere Rovers.