Brew Monday 2022: How to support your loved ones and the Samaritans with a cuppa and a catch-up

As we approach the third Monday of January, a date traditionally thought of as the most difficult day of the year, charity Samaritans is encouraging people to reach out to their loved ones over a chat and a cuppa.

Looking to find out more about Brew Monday and how to get involved in the campaign? Here is some more information about it.

What is Brew Monday?

Samaritans recognises that we all have bad days – and these aren’t dictated by the calendar.

So, the organisation wants to bust that myth about Mondays being ‘blue’ and instead calls on people to start a conversation over a brew.

Is there a family member or friend you want to help through a tough time, or do you want to support the invaluable work of Samaritans with a fundraiser?

Pouring a drink and having a conversation is a great place to start.

You can mark Brew Monday this year on Monday, January 17 – as well as making time for a cuppa and catch-up any day you like!

Can I hold an event?

There’s no right or wrong way to recognise Brew Monday; listening is what’s most important.

Samaritans has some great resources to support you if you’d like to organise a Brew Monday get together – whether that’s in person or online.

You can connect with your colleagues, family and friends with a tea party or bake sale, share a virtual brew over the phone or raise a cup with a loved one via video call.

Invitations, leaflets and posters are all available to download via the charity’s website.

How can I support Samaritans?

The organisation’s volunteers are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week for those who need someone to listen.

If you’re holding an event and would like to raise money for Samaritans, the charity says £5 can help their volunteers answer someone’s call for help.

For more information about Brew Monday and the Samaritans’ work, visit the website here.

