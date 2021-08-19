Chance to get jabbed while hitting the shops in Hartlepool this weekend

The facility on Saturday, August 21, will be in the centre’s Park Road car park, closest to TJ Hughes.

First and second doses of the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines will be delivered to anyone aged 16 and over.

No appointment is necessary and it will be open between 10am and 6pm.

The Covid vaccine walk-in centre will set up in the car park in Park Road entrance. Picture by FRANK REID

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.

Patients getting their second dose must have waited at least eight weeks since their first.

It is being organised by Hartlepool Borough Council with Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group.

The council has organised a series of walk-in clinics to help boost the vaccine take up.

Two more will be held at Victoria Medical Practice, Victoria Road, on the Tuesdays of August 24 and 31 from 9am-7pm.

Government data shows a total of 119,518 vaccinations have been given in Hartlepool, with 55,378 people now double-jabbed.

