Police are investigating a number of incidents linked to a batch of suspected contaminated heroin in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are warning drug users a batch of the substance circulating in the town could be dangerous after a number of people needed treatment.

The force says: “While we would not advocate the use of illegal drugs, we would warn drug users that this particular batch circulating in Hartlepool could be dangerous.

“If you are a drug user, or know someone who is struggling with addiction, please make sure you’re aware of the heightened risk this batch poses."

Police say they are working closely with public health colleagues and other partner agencies as they investigate these incidents and identify the source of these drugs.

Anyone who experiences unexpected or severe side effects from any drug use should seek immediate medical attention.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.