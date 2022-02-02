137 new cases of Covid confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths from the virus
Hartlepool has recorded 137 new Covid cases but there have been no new deaths from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, February 2, that 534 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,409.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, February 2, it was announced that 88,085more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,515,199.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 314
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 324
Cases of coronavirus
137 new cases on February 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,797
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,043.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 28: 979
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,196
Based on the latest available information.