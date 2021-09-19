22 new Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool, with no further virus-related deaths
Another 22 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hartlepool, with no further Covid-related deaths reported in the area in the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, September 19, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,203.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, September 19, it was announced that 29,612 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,429,746.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 271
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
22 new cases on September 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,886
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 375.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 14: 352
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 45
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,197
Based on the latest available information.