36 new coronavirus cases recorded in Hartlepool
More than 30 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool, according to the latest Government figures released on Sunday, August 22.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 22, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,640.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 22 it was announced that 32,253 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,492,906.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 260
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 273
Cases of coronavirus
36 new cases on August 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,485
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 344.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 17: 323
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,054
Based on the latest available information.