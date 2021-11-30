39 further cases of Covid-19 recorded in Hartlepool, official figures show

The Government confirmed on Monday, November 29, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,810.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, November 29, it was announced that 42,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,146,915.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust runs both Stockton and Hartlepool hospitals.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on November 29: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 288

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 304

Cases of coronavirus

39 new cases on November 29

Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,133

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 309 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 24: 290

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 41

Currently on ventilation: 7

Total admissions: 3,564

Based on the latest available information.

